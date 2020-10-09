28796 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, October 9, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 9, 2020

Nielsen Named Managing Director of V.Ships Germany

Ulla Eithz Nielsen (Photo: V.Group)

Ship management company V.Group has appointed Ulla Eithz Nielsen as Managing Director for V.Ships Germany.

Based in Hamburg, Nielsen joined V.Group in 2019 and previously held the role of Chief Operating Officer of Operational Excellence.

Nielsen began her maritime career as a deck officer with A.P Møller and has experience in operational transformation as well as dry bulk and container vessel expertise gained with A.P Møller, Maersk Line, NORDEN and Norient Product Pool.

Franck Kayser, Chief Executive Officer at V.Ships said, “It is our intention that Hamburg will become V.Group’s Container Center of Expertise and our main hub of operations to serve both our German and international container customers. Ulla’s appointment supports this strategic ambition and she will provide the leadership and direction required in her new role.”

Also based in Hamburg, Loris Di Maio, previously Program Manager, Operational Excellence, will now take on the role of Head of Operational Excellence.

V.Ships is part of V.Group which has more than 60 offices located in 30 different countries. The group has access to an international network of more than 44,000 seafarers.

