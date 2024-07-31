Subscribe
Nhava Sheva Terminals Powered with 11 MW Green Energy

July 31, 2024

(Photo: DP World)
(Photo: DP World)

DP World announced it has executed the open access sourcing of green power at its Nhava Sheva terminals, Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) and Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), starting from July 1, 2024.  Electricity generated remotely is integrated into the state grid, supplying power to NSICT and NSIGT. The open access sourcing of green power initiative, with a cumulative capacity of 11 MW, is expected to replace approximately 75% of conventional energy needs at NSICT and 80% at NSIGT. This will lead to a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions.

Ravinder Johal, COO, Ports & Terminals, Operations and Commercial, DP World, Subcontinent, Middle East and North Africa, said, "By integrating green energy, we are significantly reducing our carbon footprint, in line with the Government’s Maritime India Vision 2030. Our approach with Green Port Guidelines includes employing best practices and electrification of equipment, maximizing clean energy use, and adhering to the 'Working with Nature' concept to minimize the impact on the harbor ecosystem."

Across its terminals in India, DP World is already converting its existing diesel-powered equipment fleet to electric. It has commissioned four rubber tired gantry cranes (RTGs and electrified 15 RTGs at International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) Cochin in Kerala. It has added two electric Quay Cranes each at Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) in Gujarat and in ICTT, Cochin; and it also introduced three electric rail-mounted gantries for NSICT.

Globally, DP World is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

