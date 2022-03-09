28953 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 9, 2022

Newark Bay Maintenance Dredging Planned for August

© mandritoiu / Adobe Stock

© mandritoiu / Adobe Stock

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New York District seeks a contractor for maintenance dredging of portions of the Newark Bay, New Jersey, Federal Navigation Project.

Plans and specifications are expected to be available in April, bid opening in May and a contract award in July. The proposed work is anticipated to take place between August 2022 and March 2023.  Estimated cost is between $25 million and $100 million.

Check SAM.gov for details. Use Notice ID W912DS22B0010 to search. Response date is March 16.

The dredge is to remove approximately 600,000 cubic yards (CY) of selected critical shoals from the Main and Port Newark Channels of Newark Bay, required to depths of -40 feet and -50 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) plus 1 foot allowable over depth. Dredged material is to be processed, transported and placed at a contractor furnished, State permitted upland placement site(s). The contractor needs to secure final environmental permits, and present them to ACE, within 35 days of contract award.

Work must start within five calendar days after the date of receipt of the notice to proceed. The contractor must maintain, even with channel ship traffic, an integrated production rate of at least 2,500 cubic yards per calendar day for the dredging, transportation, transfer, dewatering, processing, and final placement.

Liquidated damages of $2,648 per calendar day of delay will be assessed until all work under the contract is accepted as complete.

Primary Point of Contact: Adrian Stafford-Browne - adrian.j.stafford-browne@usace.army.mil. Secondary: Nicholas P. Emanuel -   Nicholas.P.Emanuel@usace.army.mil.

Related News

Quadriga Aqua: Concept for the world’s first zero emission mobile aquaculture. Image courtesy Sailing Cargo

Q&A: Uwe Köhler, CEO, Sailing Cargo

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

 (Photo: Port of Rotterdam Authority)

Port of Rotterdam Raising Land Level for ‘Green’ Companies

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 © Vladyslav / MarineTraffic.com

Ukraine Says Part of Black Sea Port of Olvia Has Been Hit

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Purser-Temporary

● Galveston, Texas, United States

Summer Sea Term 2022 - Mental Health Counselor

● SUNY Maritime College ● Bronx, NY, United States

Technical Head

● Megane Marine Services ● Fujairah, Fujairah, U.A.E.

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Dumper Driver

● Denmark
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int