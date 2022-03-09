Newark Bay Maintenance Dredging Planned for August

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New York District seeks a contractor for maintenance dredging of portions of the Newark Bay, New Jersey, Federal Navigation Project.

Plans and specifications are expected to be available in April, bid opening in May and a contract award in July. The proposed work is anticipated to take place between August 2022 and March 2023. Estimated cost is between $25 million and $100 million.

Check SAM.gov for details. Use Notice ID W912DS22B0010 to search. Response date is March 16.

The dredge is to remove approximately 600,000 cubic yards (CY) of selected critical shoals from the Main and Port Newark Channels of Newark Bay, required to depths of -40 feet and -50 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) plus 1 foot allowable over depth. Dredged material is to be processed, transported and placed at a contractor furnished, State permitted upland placement site(s). The contractor needs to secure final environmental permits, and present them to ACE, within 35 days of contract award.

Work must start within five calendar days after the date of receipt of the notice to proceed. The contractor must maintain, even with channel ship traffic, an integrated production rate of at least 2,500 cubic yards per calendar day for the dredging, transportation, transfer, dewatering, processing, and final placement.

Liquidated damages of $2,648 per calendar day of delay will be assessed until all work under the contract is accepted as complete.

Primary Point of Contact: Adrian Stafford-Browne - adrian.j.stafford-browne@usace.army.mil. Secondary: Nicholas P. Emanuel - Nicholas.P.Emanuel@usace.army.mil.