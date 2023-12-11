Nations and Industry Partners Respond to Green Shipping Challenge

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry are co-leading an international initiative to accelerate reduction of emissions from the shipping sector, and on December 1, during COP28, they chaired a new round of announcements under that initiative, the Green Shipping Challenge.

Various countries and organizations proposed measures to reduce emissions from shipping. This year’s announcements include:

• Amazon: Amazon and other Cargo Owners announce Zero-Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA).

• American Bureau of Shipping (ABS): The Caribbean Green Shipping Corridor Initiative identifies energy efficiency optimization and emissions reduction opportunities for Caribbean Nations.

• American Bureau of Shipping (ABS): The Gulf of Mexico Green Shipping Corridor (GOM GSC) develops a broad Stakeholder group across the global energy value chain.

• American Bureau of Shipping (ABS): The Antwerp-Bruges – Houston Green Shipping Corridor (AB-H GSC) connects global major energy hubs for movement of green bulk fuels and chemicals.

• ASKO Maritime: Asko announces an all-electric Sea Route in a Green Intermodal Corridor.

• Australia: Australia announces a Maritime Emissions Reduction National Action Plan.

• Belgium: Belgium promotes inclusive negotiations for the Implementation of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy.

• Belgium: The Belgian fleet becomes greener on the way to zero emissions.

• Belgium: Port of Antwerp-Bruges to become import hub for green hydrogen.

• Blue Visby Services Ltd: Working with a consortium of 30 companies and institutions in maritime trade, Blue Visby aims to reduce shipping GHG emissions by 15 percent from today’s fleet through eradicating the practice of “sail fast, then wait.”

• Canada: Canada announces the establishment of a Green Shipping Corridors Program.

• Clean Energy Marine Hubs: Momentum grows for Clean Energy Hubs as Brazil and Port CEOs of Hamburg, Açu, Halifax, and Antwerp join the Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEMHubs).

• Danish Maritime Authority/Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs: Denmark supports implementation of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy in developing countries.

• Danish Maritime Authority/Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs: Denmark announces plans to support the development of Green Shipping Corridors worldwide.

• Fortescue: Fortescue “Green Pioneer” will be world’s first ammonia capable ship.

• France: France announces enhancement of government support for investments in maritime shipping decarbonization.

• Germany: Germany support implementation of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy in developing countries through various IMO funds and programs.

• Germany: Germany announces a National Action Plan towards Zero Emission Shipping.

• Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA): METAVASEA: A people-centered transition for maritime decarbonization in the East Mediterranean.

• Höegh Autoliners: Höegh Autoliners has invested $1.2 billion in building 12 new net zero ammonia-ready car carriers that will decarbonize international shipping.

• Japan: Japan enhances efforts towards developing Green Shipping Corridors, including development and introduction of zero-emission ships and Carbon Neutral Port Initiative.

• Klaipėda State Seaport Authority: The Klaipėda State Seaport Authority announces development of actions and measures, towards a decarbonized maritime transport.

• Lithuania: Lithuania joins the Clydebank Declaration to support the development of green shipping corridors.

• Mærsk McKinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping: New green corridors worldwide.

• Mærsk McKinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping: Pre-feasibility study in Namibia.

• Maritime Just Transition Task Force: Baseline Training Framework for Seafarers in Decarbonization.

• Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL): Wind Challenger – MOL’s wind powered vessel Shofu Maru sets sail.

• Namibia: Namibian Green Hydrogen Program to develop Green Maritime Corridors with Maersk McKinney Moller Institute for Zero Carbon Shipping.

• Netherlands: Supporting developing countries with implementation of the 2023 IMO GHG strategy by means of donation to GreenVoyage2050.

• Norway: Norway’s Enhanced International Actions Towards Zero Emission Shipping – support to developing countries.

• Norway: Norway’s enhanced domestic Actions Towards Zero Emission Shipping – tailor-made zero emission requirements for domestic shipping and establishment of a climate partnership with the maritime sector.

• Pacific Blue Shipping Partnership: Inter-governmental Partnership (Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Kingdom of Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu).

• Port of Helsinki Ltd and Port of Tallinn Ltd: FIN-EST Green Corridor, Ports of Tallinn and Helsinki, together with cities and shipping companies, accelerate zero emissions.

• Republic of Korea: Supporting capacity building for SIDS and LDCs to implement the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy.

• The Aspen Institute: Additional climate-leading cargo owners join freight buyer collaborations to decarbonize maritime shipping.

• United Kingdom: U.S. – UK Green Shipping Corridors Taskforce and future engagement.

• United Kingdom: Bilateral green shipping corridors agreements.

• United Kingdom: UK support of developing countries to deliver the 2023 IMO GHGStrategy.

• United States: Supporting Implementation of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy in developing countries, in particular SIDS and LDCs.

• Wallenius Wilhelmsen: Green energy new-builds for a net-zero end-to-end offering by 2027.

• Wallenius Wilhelmsen: Commitment to making wind propulsion a reality again.

• Yara International: World’s first clean ammonia powered container vessel, first decarbonized shipping route between Norway and Germany.

• Zéphyr & Borée: Announces Canopee, the first modern sail-powered cargo ship.

Since the 2022 launch of the Green Shipping Challenge by Norway and the United States, there have been over 80 major announcements involving 50 of countries, ports, and major industry stakeholders.



