National Waterways Foundation Elects Trustees and Officers

December 9, 2022

© Michael / Adobe Stock
At its meeting held November 6 in Paducah, Ky., the National Waterways Foundation (NWF) has re-elected the following Trustees:

  • Cherrie Felder, Channel Shipyard Companies
  • Peter H. Stephaich, Campbell Transportation Company
  • H. Merritt Lane, Canal Barge Company
  • Clark Todd, Blessey Marine
  • Kristin Beck, LaFargeHolcim
  • Stephen Sheridan

The NWF also elected the following new Trustees:

  • Jennifer Carpenter, CEO, American Waterways Operators
  • Andrew Brown, Vice President - Legal & Claims, Ingram Barge Company
  • Jason Nyberg, General Counsel & Secretary, Marquette Transportation Company, LLC

The following Trustees will continue their unexpired terms:

  • Teri Goodmann, City of Dubuque, IA
  • Dan Mecklenborg
  • Brian Mueller, Heartland Companies
  • Rev. Mark Nestlehutt, Seamen’s Church Institute
  • Tim Parker, Parker Towing Company
  • Dr. Craig Philip, Vanderbilt University
  • Chad Pregracke, Living Lands & Waters
  • Nelson Spencer, Jr., Waterways Journal
  • Anne Thompson, National Corn Growers Association
  • Kirsten Wallace, Upper Mississippi River Basin Assn.
  • Rodney Weinzierl, Illinois Corn Growers Association

The National Waterways Foundation re-elected the following Officers:

  • Chairman: *Matt Woodruff, Kirby Corporation
  • President: *Tracy Zea, Waterways Council, Inc.
  • Vice Chairman: *Robert McCoy, Amherst Madison
  • Treasurer: *Karl Jefferson, LIUNA
  • Secretary: Deb Calhoun, Waterways Council, Inc.

       *NWF Trustee

“The wide-ranging expertise and experience of the National Waterways Foundation’s Trustees and Officers continues to serve us well. Commissioning key inland waterways research to enable a better understanding of the criticality of our nation’s inland waterways system remains the Foundation’s mission, and we will continue to succeed with this newly elected slate of Trustees and Officers,” said Chairman Matt Woodruff.

The mission of the National Waterways Foundation is to develop the intellectual and factual arguments for an efficient, well-funded and secure inland waterways system.

