Subscribe
Search

NASH Maritime Hires Clark as Governance Lead

July 5, 2023

James Clark (Photo: NASH Maritime)
James Clark (Photo: NASH Maritime)

U.K.-based shipping, navigation, and maritime risk consultancy NASH Maritime announced it has appointed James Clark as governance lead, responsible for the development of the company’s port and maritime compliance business.

Clark brings to the role two decades of both maritime risk and mariner experience. He started his career at sea, before joining Bristol Port Company as Assistant Harbor Master and later becoming responsible for VTS and shipping operations. Other roles have included Vessel Traffic Management and Ports Liaison with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. Most recently, he was Group Marine Technical Authority at Associated British Ports, leading the Port Marine function and fulfilling the Designated Person role for their 21 ports.

NASH Maritime co-founder, Dr. Ed Rogers, said, “I’m delighted that James Clark is joining us as governance lead. James’ strong knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue growing and developing our offer to the ports and maritime sector.”

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Monjasa)

Monjasa Begins Bunkering Operations in Singapore
Image courtesy Fratelli Cosulich

LNG Bunker Carrier Paolina Cosulich Launched
Source: RINA

Report: Gulf-to-Europe Hydrogen Pipeline Feasible
From left to right: Henry Schaap - De Klerk, Jan-Mark van Mastwijk - Hakkers, Carlos Mollet - Van Oord, Egbert van der Wal - Boudewijn Siemons - Port of Rotterdam Authority. Photo Jerry Lampen

Van Oord Consortium Awarded Contract for Tug Quay in...
(Image: Maersk)

Methanol Bunkering Gaining Interest Among Global Players
© MichaelVi / Adobe Stock

Maersk Expands Operations at Jeddah Port

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Video

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Logistics News

Monjasa Begins Bunkering Operations in Singapore

Monjasa Begins Bunkering Operations in Singapore

NASH Maritime Hires Clark as Governance Lead

NASH Maritime Hires Clark as Governance Lead

Volvo Cars Switches to Biofuels for Ocean Freight

Volvo Cars Switches to Biofuels for Ocean Freight

Röhlig Logistics Appoints Global Sea Freight Director

Röhlig Logistics Appoints Global Sea Freight Director

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News