NASH Maritime Hires Clark as Governance Lead

U.K.-based shipping, navigation, and maritime risk consultancy NASH Maritime announced it has appointed James Clark as governance lead, responsible for the development of the company’s port and maritime compliance business.

Clark brings to the role two decades of both maritime risk and mariner experience. He started his career at sea, before joining Bristol Port Company as Assistant Harbor Master and later becoming responsible for VTS and shipping operations. Other roles have included Vessel Traffic Management and Ports Liaison with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. Most recently, he was Group Marine Technical Authority at Associated British Ports, leading the Port Marine function and fulfilling the Designated Person role for their 21 ports.

NASH Maritime co-founder, Dr. Ed Rogers, said, “I’m delighted that James Clark is joining us as governance lead. James’ strong knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue growing and developing our offer to the ports and maritime sector.”