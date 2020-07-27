Nakilat Takes Another LNG Carrier Into In-house Management

Qatari shipping company Nakilat said it has assumed full ship management and operations of Q-Max LNG carrier Al Samriya from Shell Trading and Shipping Company Limited with effect from 27 July, as part of the second phase of its planned fleet management transition program.

With a cargo carrying capacity of 263,300 cubic meters, Al Samriya is wholly-owned by Nakilat and chartered by Qatargas. The vessel was built in South Korea by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and was delivered in February 2009.

Al Samriya is the fourth vessel that will come under the management of Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd. (NSQL) this year, bringing the total number of vessels managed by NSQL to 23, comprising of 19 LNG and 4 LPG carriers.