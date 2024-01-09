Subscribe
Nakilat Grows Fleet with Six New LNG and LPG Carriers

January 9, 2024

(Credit: Nakilat)

Qatar-based energy shipping company Nakilat has placed orders to with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) of South Korea for the construction of six new LNG and LPG carriers.

The order includes two LNG carriers with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters each and four very large LPG/ammonia gas carriers, with a substantial cargo capacity of 88,000 cubic meters.

The vessels are set to be delivered between 2026 and 2027, Nakilat said.

Upon delivery, Nakilat's LNG fleet will expand to 71 vessels, and the LPG fleet will grow to eight vessels.

According to Nakilat, the new LNG carriers and LPG carriers will embody the latest technologies, showcasing advanced environmentally friendly and efficient propulsion systems through fuel-saving devices.

"Our investment in these advanced vessels reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and environmental stewardship. We strive to meet the increasing demand for safe, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation of gas, contributing to a more sustainable future,” said Abdullah Al Sulaiti, Nakilat's Chief Executive Officer.

"This opportunity will strengthen the ongoing partnership between our two companies for the benefit of our two countries,” added S.Y. Park, President and COO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

