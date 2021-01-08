28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Munn Named VP and CFO of Ingalls Shipbuilding

Keith Munn (Photo: HII)

America's largest military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Friday that Keith Munn has been promoted to vice president, business management, and chief financial officer for its Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Miss.

Effective February 15, Munn will be responsible for all financial management, contract management and business management functions at Ingalls, reporting to Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. Munn replaces Tom Stiehle, who has been promoted to HII executive vice president and CFO.

“Keith’s extensive knowledge and accomplished background have been an asset to Ingalls for many years,” Cuccias said. “His experience positions him for success in this important role on our leadership team, and we look forward to working together to continue moving Ingalls Shipbuilding forward.”

Munn, a second-generation shipbuilder, joined Ingalls in 1998 as an accountant. He has held various leadership roles in Business Management over the past 23 years including management roles in Finance and Contracts. Munn served as a director, business management for 12 years as a business manager responsible for various programs. He has held key roles in multiple contract negotiations including Ingalls’ guided missile destroyer (DDG), amphibious transport dock (LPD), national security cutter (NSC), and life-cycle engineering and support services (LCE&S) programs. Munn holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
