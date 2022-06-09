28974 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, June 10, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 9, 2022

UAE and Morocco to Boost Trade Via Faster Shipping

© leungchopan / Adobe Stock

© leungchopan / Adobe Stock

The United Arab Emriates wants to bolster trade with Morocco to reach $7 billion within 10 years from $800 million in 2021, UAE Economy Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri said on Thursday in Rabat.

For that purpose, the two countries will speed up container shipping to seven days from 40 days, Al Marri told Reuters before a visit to Africa's largest port in Tangier, northern Morocco.

The UAE is one of the largest investors in Morocco, pouring $15 billion into the North African country in the past decade.

The UAE minister said he would discuss a trilateral deal with Moroccan officials to step up trade between Morocco, the UAE and Israel. The UAE and Israel have a free trade agreement.

"This will offer great opportunities for traders and investors," he said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Related News

While ocean-based carbon dioxide removal can take a multitude of forms, there are at least six prominent methods (represented here) considered in the recently released NASEM report. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, illustration by Natalie Renier

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) ... To Clear the Air, Look Beneath the Waves

Smart Ports: Piers of Future

 For illustration only. © vichie81 / Adobe Stock

Two Days After Deadly Blasts, Bangladesh Container Depot Still Burns

 Copyright Jon/AdobeStock

Maritime Risk Symposium 2022: The Importance of Inland Systems to the MTS

Asia Boosts IMO Technical Cooperation

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Broadcast Operator

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

1st Assistant Engineer (relief)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● San Diego, CA, United States

Ship finance lawyer

● London, Uk

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int