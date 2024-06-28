MoorMaster System Installed at DP World San Antonio

Cavotec announced the inauguration of our MoorMaster automated vacuum mooring system at DP World San Antonio, the largest multipurpose port in Chile. This milestone marks the first implementation of an automated mooring system in South America.

The MoorMaster NxG system helps the port enhance employee safety and increase ship-to-shore crane productivity by reducing vessel motion. Furthermore, the increased crane productivity together with faster mooring will shorten vessel turnaround times, thereby reducing vessel fuel consumption and emissions.

DP World San Antonio is the first container terminal in the Americas to adopt automated mooring technology.

“MoorMaster, developed by our partner Cavotec, will enhance employee safety and bring significant improvements to our day-to-day operations. It is a solution that contributes positively to our environment, aligning with our collaborative mission to reduce C02emissions across the logistics industry,” said Curtis Doiron, Chief Executive Officer of DP World Chile.