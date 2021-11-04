Montreal, Antwerp Ports to Create 'Green Shipping Corridor'

At the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) on climate change, the Port of Antwerp and the Port of Montreal have signed a cooperation agreement to support the creation of the first green shipping corridor in the North Atlantic.

Through this agreement, the two ports pledge to mobilize their respective public- and private-sector partners alike in the assessment, identification, development and adoption of shared or complementary solutions and infrastructures. Together, they intend to facilitate the trade of green fuels and the supply of renewable fuels and clean technologies to vessels.

By pooling their respective expertise and building on a framework partnership in place since 2013, the Port of Antwerp and the Port of Montreal, both signatories of the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization, intend to actively contribute to the achievement of international objectives while creating economic opportunities for their respective markets.

Montreal Port Authority President and CEO Martin Imbleau said, “The St. Lawrence port and marine ecosystem is well positioned to use, distribute and export renewable fuels such as hydrogen and methanol produced using Quebec hydropower. Our green energies can serve vessels and international markets alike. This agreement makes it possible for us to build on our respective strengths to decarbonize not only our industry, but also our respective economies.”

Antwerp Port Authority CEO Jacques Vandermeiren said, “Along with local and international partners, the Port of Antwerp is leading the transition to a cleaner, more climate-friendly world based on renewable and circular energy. The Port of Antwerp is one of the largest bunkering ports in the world. As such, the Port of Antwerp wants to play a pioneering role in the integration of carbon-neutral fuels in the bunkering market. In this way, together with the Port of Montreal, we are working on the transition to a multi-fuel port, with renewable fuels that are better for the climate and the quality of the air.”