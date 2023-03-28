New Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility to Open in Maryland

Baltimore-based offshore wind energy development company US Wind, Inc. announced its plan to form a long-term partnership with Haizea Wind Group Management S.L. to manage and operate Sparrows Point Steel, Maryland’s first permanent offshore wind factory in Baltimore County, Maryland. The facility will be available to manufacture steel components for the U.S. offshore wind industry, including monopiles and towers.

“The partnership between US Wind and Haizea to lead Sparrows Point Steel will create one of the premier offshore wind industrial facilities in the world,” said Jeffrey Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “Sitting on nearly 100 acres of waterfront in Baltimore County, Sparrows Point Steel is poised to become the best offshore wind heavy logistics and fabrication yard on the East Coast. Haizea’s depth of knowledge and expertise will cement Maryland’s role as a hub of offshore wind manufacturing in the U.S.”

Haizea Wind Group manufactures monopile foundations and towers for offshore wind farms across the globe.

Sparrows Point Steel has the potential to be one of the largest offshore wind staging ports in the United States. Once built, the facility will have significant marshalling and storage land, as well as considerable quayside access and an adjacent drydock.

The Sparrows Point site was once the home of Bethlehem Steel when it was the largest steel production facility in the world. It has a special historical relevance to the United Steelworkers, who will support fabrication operations there. US Wind’s MarWin and Momentum Wind projects will be among the first to procure components from Sparrows Point Steel.