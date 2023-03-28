Subscribe
Search

New Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility to Open in Maryland

March 28, 2023

(Image: US Wind)
(Image: US Wind)

Baltimore-based offshore wind energy development company US Wind, Inc. announced its plan to form a long-term partnership with Haizea Wind Group Management S.L. to manage and operate Sparrows Point Steel, Maryland’s first permanent offshore wind factory in Baltimore County, Maryland. The facility will be available to manufacture steel components for the U.S. offshore wind industry, including monopiles and towers.

“The partnership between US Wind and Haizea to lead Sparrows Point Steel will create one of the premier offshore wind industrial facilities in the world,” said Jeffrey Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “Sitting on nearly 100 acres of waterfront in Baltimore County, Sparrows Point Steel is poised to become the best offshore wind heavy logistics and fabrication yard on the East Coast. Haizea’s depth of knowledge and expertise will cement Maryland’s role as a hub of offshore wind manufacturing in the U.S.”

Haizea Wind Group manufactures monopile foundations and towers for offshore wind farms across the globe.

Sparrows Point Steel has the potential to be one of the largest offshore wind staging ports in the United States. Once built, the facility will have significant marshalling and storage land, as well as considerable quayside access and an adjacent drydock.

The Sparrows Point site was once the home of Bethlehem Steel when it was the largest steel production facility in the world. It has a special historical relevance to the United Steelworkers, who will support fabrication operations there. US Wind’s MarWin and Momentum Wind projects will be among the first to procure components from Sparrows Point Steel.

Offshore Energy Offshore Wind North America Renewables Infrastructure Americas Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind

Related Logistics News

© PaulMassiePhoto / Adobe Stock

Lower Snake River Issues Cause Concern for Barge...
© William A. Morgan / Adobe Stock

Steps To Take Now For New Maritime Infrastructure Funding...
© Amarinj / Adobe Stock

Enstructure Acquires Richardson Companies
©Peel Ports

Vattenfall Picks Port for Giant Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone
Geir Håøy - working in #PartnerShip with Nor-Shipping. Image courtesy Kongsberg

Interview: Geir Håøy, CEO, Kongsberg
© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Offshore Wind Hub Planned at Avondale Global Gateway in...


Trending Logistics News

Jahan Byrne

Executive from Matson Logistics joins Containerization &...
Ports
(Photo: JAXPORT)

JAXPORT and Aruba Sign Deal to Grow Business Connections
Ports

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

Survitec Snags Cruise Contract for Nitrogen IG System

Survitec Snags Cruise Contract for Nitrogen IG System

O'Connor Named COO at Interlake

O'Connor Named COO at Interlake

New Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility to Open in Maryland

New Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility to Open in Maryland

Port of Savannah Adding 55 Hybrid Yard Cranes

Port of Savannah Adding 55 Hybrid Yard Cranes

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News