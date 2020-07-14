Monjasa Expands Bunkering Capacity in Houston

Marine fuels supplier Monjasa says it is further developing its services in America’s top bunkering hub.

The Houston Greater Area welcomes 1,375 vessel arrivals monthly and sees marine fuels demand of an estimated 4.5-5 million metric tons yearly. To further cater for an increasing demand, Monjasa now extends local supply capacity and product loading options.

The company said it will add an additional barge on time charter as of July 2020. This improved operation can now accommodate around 60 deliveries and supply 40,000 metric tons monthly.

In combination with improved access to loading products from five different oil terminals across Houston, Texas City and Galveston, Monjasa said it has increased logistical efficiency and reduces costly waiting time for the receiving vessels.

Monjasa Americas has experienced a significant increase in demand throughout the past three years. From supplying 400,000 mts in 2016, the Monjasa Group Annual Report 2019 shows that total volume has increased to 1,150,000 mts, equivalent to a 188% increase across the Americas in three years. Panama, Colombia and Houston make up the main supply areas, while trading demand in the ports of New York, Philadelphia and New Orleans is fast-emerging.

Overall, the Monjasa Group controls a fleet of some 20 tankers and supplied 4.5 million mts worldwide during 2019.