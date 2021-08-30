28901 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 30, 2021

MN100 Application Deadline is Sept 1. Apply Now

© ChrisLonsberryMedia / Adobe Stock

The deadline to apply for inclusion in Marine News magazine's annual MN100 awards edition is September 1. Time is running out.

Each year, the publication profiles 100 of the top firms in the shallow-draft, brown water workboat space. Is your company one of the best? Apply now.

The 100 companies selected will be featured in the largest BPA-audited b-to-b publication in this genre. OEMs, service providers, shipyards, operators and the full gamut of marine-related businesses are eligible. But, only those who apply will be considered.

Click here to apply.

Let us know if you have questions. Reach editor Eric Haun at haun@marinelink.com.

