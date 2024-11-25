Subscribe
Mitsui E&S to Supply Cranes for Port of Long Beach

November 25, 2024

Source: Mitsui E&S
Source: Mitsui E&S

Mitsui E&S and its subsidiary company in the United States, PACECO Corp. have received an order from International Transportation Service for eight near-zero emission hybrid ship-to-shore gantry cranes for the Port of Long Beach.

This marks the company’s first US order following the US government's announcement in February 2024, focusing on enhancing port cybersecurity and managing cyber risk for Chinese-made cranes deployed at critical commercial ports.

A Clean Air Action Plan aims at zero emissions from all cargo handling equipment at the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach by 2030.

