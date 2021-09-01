28901 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 1, 2021

Mississippi River to New Orleans Set to Reopen to Vessel Traffic

© Ted / Adobe Stock

A segment of the Mississippi River from Southwest Pass to New Orleans is expected to reopen to vessel traffic by midnight, following surveys at the waterway, the Port of New Orleans said on Wednesday.

The Mississippi River is the largest U.S. commercial waterway. The reopening could include restrictions, such as requiring vessels to navigate only in daylight hours, said Jessica Ragusa, spokeswoman for the port.


(Reporting by Liz Hampton, writing by Marianna Parraga)

