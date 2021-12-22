28939 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 22, 2021

Minerva Sets Up Bunkering Ops in Yanbu and Jeddah

(Photo: Minerva Bunkering)

(Photo: Minerva Bunkering)

Minerva Bunkering Launches New Service in the Red Sea Ports of Yanbu and Jeddah

-Offering VLSFO, HSFO, and MGO with duty-free sales to international customers

-Conducting all supplies with the Advanced Delivery Platform (ADP), providing hours of time savings via digital documentation, and unparalleled transparency into fuel quality and quantity delivered

-Working in close cooperation with the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia and Aramco Trading Company (ATC)


Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering announced it has launched a new marine fuels supply service in the Red Sea ports of Yanbu and Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"The Red Sea is one of the shipping industry's most important waterways yet one that has historically offered limited bunkering options to serve the global fleet. We believe Minerva's new operation will support the increasing number of vessels calling these ports as well as provide a highly efficient service with minimal deviation for transiting vessels needing bunkers," said Minerva CEO Tyler Baron.

Minerva, a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, said the supply system is enabled by shoreside bulk cargo storage and two of its bunker tankers, Patmos and Halki, both equipped with ADP hardware and Coriolis Mass Flow Meters.

"We have worked closely with Minerva to start this new business in Yanbu and Jeddah, which is aligned with our vision of accelerating growth in the local maritime economy. Minerva’s global scale and innovative solutions will provide shipping customers with a high-quality product and a world-class service,” said Mohammed Albrahim Assistant to the Minister for Oil and Gas from the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited to work with Minerva to expand the scope of bunkering services at the Port of Yanbu to include both domestic and international customers, and this development is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said ATC CEO Ibrahim Al Buainain.

Related News

Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

 © GreenOak / Adobe Stock

Global Shipping in Crosshairs as Environmental Scrutiny Deepens

 (Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec Wins Container Crane Electrification Orders

 Photo courtesy Almarin

New Nav Buoys for Port of Setúbal

 Photo courtesy Intellian

Intellian, Inmarsat Launch New FleetBroadband Terminals

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Engineer on Bulk carrier

● Ukraine

Chief Engineer For Tug Boats

● Al Basra, Dubai

2nd Officer

● Ukraine
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int