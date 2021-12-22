Minerva Sets Up Bunkering Ops in Yanbu and Jeddah

Minerva Bunkering Launches New Service in the Red Sea Ports of Yanbu and Jeddah



-Offering VLSFO, HSFO, and MGO with duty-free sales to international customers



-Conducting all supplies with the Advanced Delivery Platform (ADP), providing hours of time savings via digital documentation, and unparalleled transparency into fuel quality and quantity delivered



-Working in close cooperation with the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia and Aramco Trading Company (ATC)





Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering announced it has launched a new marine fuels supply service in the Red Sea ports of Yanbu and Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"The Red Sea is one of the shipping industry's most important waterways yet one that has historically offered limited bunkering options to serve the global fleet. We believe Minerva's new operation will support the increasing number of vessels calling these ports as well as provide a highly efficient service with minimal deviation for transiting vessels needing bunkers," said Minerva CEO Tyler Baron.

Minerva, a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, said the supply system is enabled by shoreside bulk cargo storage and two of its bunker tankers, Patmos and Halki, both equipped with ADP hardware and Coriolis Mass Flow Meters.

"We have worked closely with Minerva to start this new business in Yanbu and Jeddah, which is aligned with our vision of accelerating growth in the local maritime economy. Minerva’s global scale and innovative solutions will provide shipping customers with a high-quality product and a world-class service,” said Mohammed Albrahim Assistant to the Minister for Oil and Gas from the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited to work with Minerva to expand the scope of bunkering services at the Port of Yanbu to include both domestic and international customers, and this development is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said ATC CEO Ibrahim Al Buainain.