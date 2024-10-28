Militzer & Münch Debuts Auto Logistics JV

Together with automotive logistics expert Uwe Moser, Militzer & Münch has founded the joint venture “M&M Premium Car Logistics GmbH”.

The company's core services are air, sea, and rail freight transports, as well as customs clearance and competent consulting. The aim is to offer companies and private customers comprehensive, first-class logistics services when it comes to transporting rare or unique vehicles such as prototypes, vintage automobiles and racing cars.

The joint venture starts operations on November 1, 2024.

“Our target customers include major car manufacturers, but also suppliers to the automotive industry as well as small, exclusive dealers and private collectors of classic cars,” says Holger Seehusen, Managing Director, M&M Militzer & Münch Deutsche Holding GmbH. “We have therefore chosen Stuttgart Airport as the headquarters of our joint venture.” Southwest Germany is a hotspot for the automotive industry. The location at the airport also offers excellent international and regional connections.

“Our aim is to stand for reliability and quality in the market,” says automotive logistics expert Uwe Moser. "The transport of vehicles is the core competence of our ‘M&M Premium Car Logistics GmbH’ joint venture. It is designed to cover the demand for transportation services by air, sea and land. We also offer customs services for export and import.”

The target markets for these transports are the USA, China, Korea, Japan and South Africa. The vehicles might be shipped there for trade fairs, exhibitions, premieres and media events, but also for testing purposes and private use.

Uwe Moser has more than 17 years of experience in the logistics industry, particularly in the field of automotive logistics. He thus has exactly the skills required for the service portfolio of “M&M Premium Car Logistics GmbH”.





