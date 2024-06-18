Subscribe
Methanol Superstorage Central to SRC, Green Marine Pact

June 18, 2024

Hannes Lilp, CEO, SRC Group and Morten Jacobsen, President, GREEN MARINE sign collaborative agreement to deliver Methanol Superstorage to the maritime market. Image courtesy SRC Group
SRC Group and Green Marine signed a collaborative agreement to develop and deliver Methanol Superstorage to market.

The cooperation aims to realize benefits available to SRC’s Methanol Superstorage solution. Using the SPS Technology Sandwich Plate System instead of traditional cofferdams that separate tank walls, Methanol Superstorage boosts shipboard tank volumes by 85% and provides effective mitigation for methanol’s significantly lower energy density than conventional HFO.

Green Marine delivers methanol transition solutions for all ship segments, and is involved in the majority of methanol-related ship projects in the world today.

“Following the huge initial impact made by Methanol Superstorage, SRC and Green Marine will work together to provide comprehensive technical coverage for methanol integration,” said Hannes Lilp, CEO, SRC Group. “With Green Marine’s extensive experience in methanol projects and overall technical knowledge of the entire process, combined with SRC’s expertise in methanol storage and over 23 years of experience in ship refits and conversions, we are well-placed to onboard Methanol Superstorage for both retrofit and new build vessels, and establish a mature sales framework to enable global adoption.”

Methanol MOU Green Ports Fuel Transition

