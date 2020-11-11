New Medical Advisory Service for Ships

A new medical advisory service has been launched to deliver health care services to seafarers, passengers and onsite guests in the maritime industry.

OCL Oceanic Catering Ltd, Marine Medical Solutions GmbH and Tritan Software Corporation, in collaboration with Allianz Care, have teamed up to offer SeaMed24, a comprehensive medical advisory service for all types of vessels, from merchant to offshore, leisure and niche expedition cruises.

“SeaMed24 has been developed to provide a comprehensive range of medical services aiming to improving crew members health care and wellbeing on board through direct 24/7 access to medical expertise, while ensuring financial and operational efficiencies for ship owners,” said Marinos Kokkinis, General Manager of Oceanic Catering.

The turnkey SeaMed24 offers clients a range of solutions, from PEME management and development of onboard medical protocols, managing global regulatory health issues, providing expert advice for managing infectious diseases of public health concern, managing medical emergencies and conditions 24/7, to medical technology and telemedicine, all supported through Allianz Global Care Network of more than 900,000 providers.

Dr. med. Jens Tülsner, CEO & Founder of Marine Medical Solutions GmbH, who together with his team of experienced physicians provide continuous oversight, medical care and support, said, “We are delighted about this collaboration and we look forward to bringing to the maritime industry a high quality comprehensive approach.”

Nedko Panayotov, Head of Strategic Partnerships of Tritan Software Corporation, said, “We firmly believe that our value-added turnkey, optimized and high-tech solution offers complete transparency and efficiency of services. Innovation, digitization and compliance is at the core of our health platform SeaCare, managing every aspect of medical operations.”

SeaMed24 has won several contracts for the implementation of the services on board more than 300 vessels.