Thursday, May 19, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 19, 2022

McDermott Awarded ADNOC's Fujairah LNG FEED Contract

© JHVEPhoto / Adobe Stock

McDermott announced it has been awarded a contract by ADNOC to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the new Fujairah Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility. Located approximately 155 miles (250 km) from Abu Dhabi, UAE, the facility will include an LNG plant with a total capacity of 9.6 million tons per annum (Mtpa).

The plant will be designed with electric drives for the liquefaction compressors and will incorporate several features that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, capitalizing on the experience McDermott has in the net zero sector.

"We will apply our robust capabilities and experience to perform this FEED for the Fujairah LNG project. Our biggest differentiator is our ability to execute this FEED on a fast track basis incorporating all of the characteristics required to support the award of EPC contracts which are expected in 2023," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Onshore for McDermott.

McDermott said it was involved in initial phases of ADNOC's LNG development in the late 1980s, having built the storage facilities for both LNG and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) on an EPC basis on Das Island. "We are proud to continue our long history with ADNOC by playing an important role in helping to define the next phase of LNG development in the UAE," Kawash added.

The Fujairah LNG facilities FEED will be performed by teams in McDermott's offices in London and the UAE.

