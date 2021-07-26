McAllister inks deal Operate ATB for Polaris New Energy LNG Bunkering Ops

McAllister Towing LNG Services, LLC will serve as technical manager for the Polaris New Energy LNG bunkering operation in Florida, operating the Articulated Tug Barge (ATB) Polaris/Clean Canaveral for Polaris New Energy.

“We are excited to work with McAllister Towing because, as one of the oldest marine transportation companies in the US, they bring a tradition for providing unsurpassed operational excellence," said Tom Sullivan, COO, Seaside LNG Holdings, the parent company of Polaris New Energy. "We look to strengthen our strategic partnership with McAllister as we continue to develop our position in the market by adding additional ATBs to our fleet and expanding to all coasts of the United States.”

The tug POLARIS is a 4,000-hp tug fitted with a JAK-400 coupling system being built at Master Boat Builders, Inc. The tug will be married to the barge CLEAN CANAVERAL a 5,500 cbm capacity barge being built at Fincanteri Bay Shipbuilding. Polaris New Energy has constructed the ATB for coastwise transportation of LNG and to deliver LNG as a clean maritime transportation fuel.

Marino Hwang has been named GM of McAllister Towing LNG Services. Captain Hwang, Marine Compliance Manager for McAllister Towing, has more than 20 years of experience in marine transportation and has held various leadership roles at K-Sea Transportation and Kirby Offshore Marine before joining McAllister.





