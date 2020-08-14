28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 14, 2020

Matson Promotes Jarek to VP of Fleet Operations

Tracy Jarek (Photo: Matson)

Tracy Jarek (Photo: Matson)

U.S. based ocean carrier Matson announced it has promoted Tracy Jarek to the position of vice president, fleet operations.

Jarek joined Matson in 2001 and over 19 years earned multiple promotions to key positions including manager, fleet operations; manager, Hawaii container operations; and director, equipment, vehicle, and reefer operations.

Jarek will oversee Matson’s 23-vessel fleet deployment throughout the Pacific, including the coordination of vessel schedules with our terminal operations, marine operations, engineering departments, and interisland barge service to maximize schedule integrity and to deliver the highest possible levels of service for our customers.

Hawaiiocean carrier

Related News

© Christina Drakaki / MarineTraffic.com

Beirut Blast Caused by Ammonium Nitrate Seized from Cargo Ship

 Pic: Hyundai Merchant Marine

HMM Joins “Getting to Zero Coalition”

 Pic: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

GloFouling Crosses 12 Lead Partnerships

 (Photo: G3)

Vancouver's G3 Grain Terminal Opens

Offshore Wind Will Bring Jobs, Growth to New Jersey, Other Coastal States

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Term Asst Prof of Marine Transportation

● Ketchikan, AK, United States

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int