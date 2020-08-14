Matson Promotes Jarek to VP of Fleet Operations

U.S. based ocean carrier Matson announced it has promoted Tracy Jarek to the position of vice president, fleet operations.

Jarek joined Matson in 2001 and over 19 years earned multiple promotions to key positions including manager, fleet operations; manager, Hawaii container operations; and director, equipment, vehicle, and reefer operations.

Jarek will oversee Matson’s 23-vessel fleet deployment throughout the Pacific, including the coordination of vessel schedules with our terminal operations, marine operations, engineering departments, and interisland barge service to maximize schedule integrity and to deliver the highest possible levels of service for our customers.