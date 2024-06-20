MASABA Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Site

Bulk material handling systems and processing equipment manufacturer MASABA announced the groundbreaking of a new steel fabrication facility in Vermillion, S.D.

Located adjacent to its existing 211,000 sq ft manufacturing facility, the new building will create an additional 125,000 sq ft of fabrication space and over 20,000 sq ft of office space. The facility will house more than $15 million in new steel fabrication equipment and will be fully operational by May 2025.

Jerad Higman, MASABA Founder & CEO, said, “MASABA continues to invest in our team, the industries we serve, our local economy, and America. MASABA will be on the leading edge in steel processing and will continue to increase the bar on quality. This expansion will allow MASABA to centralize all processing equipment in one building and utilize automation to process all our plate and structural steel.”

“Our investment in the new facility will streamline our operations, expand manufacturing space, and give us the ability to become more vertically integrated,” Higman continued. “We will be able to repurpose our current steel fabrication area into additional weld and assembly bays, which will allow us to meet the increased customer demand we have seen since 2020. The expansion positions us well for future growth.”