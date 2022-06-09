Maritime Risk Symposium 2022: The Importance of Inland Systems to the MTS

The theme of Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS) 2022 is “The Importance of Inland Systems to the MTS.”

The global MTS consists of numerous inland networks that connect the major transnational and inland ports. The United States has more than 25,000 miles of navigable waters, which can carry around 630 million tons of cargo annually. Barges carry the bulk of the commodities on the inland river networks while freighters carry the commodities on the Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Seaway. About 60 percent of the U.S. farm exports travel through inland waterways. Disruptions to this collective maritime system would have horrific impacts on the nation’s economy and its logistics system.

MRS Panels

MRS 2022 is structured around a series of panels that will address issues critical to the MTS.

Mission Assurance for the MTS in Changing World

Long-term Resilience Planning and Climate Adaptation for Maritime Transportation Infrastructure

Supply Chain Challenges to the MTS

Training the Next Generation of Maritime Cyber Warriors

Keeping the Inland Waterways Open - Balancing Maintenance and Operational Requirements against Increasing Threats

COVID Impacts on the MTS





Student Poster Competition

A student poster competition will provide undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to submit posters on research topics addressing issues of interest to the maritime community. The competition will be open to students nationally, and students will be able to present their posters either in person or virtually. Senior members of the MRS community will judge the posters.

The Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS) is an annual 2.5-day event focused on risks involving the global maritime transportation system (MTS). The MRS is sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and co-sponsored by the Transportation Research Board of the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine and hosted by a variety of universities and national laboratories. The MRS event will be followed by the USCG’s Evergreen strategic planning event, November 17-18, 2022. EVERGREEN is the USCG’s process to look at strategic issues into the future. This year’s event will be the third time EVERGREEN has been held in conjunction with MRS.