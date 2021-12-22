28939 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 22, 2021

Maritime Intelligence Firm Horizon Teams Up With Virgin Orbit

(Photo: Virgin Orbit)

(Photo: Virgin Orbit)

U.K.-based Horizon Technologies is teaming up with Richard Branson's launch and space solutions company Virgin Orbit, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Horizon, which provides space-based maritime domain awareness through signals intelligence, has tapped U.S.-based Virgin Orbit to become its preferred launch partner. Horizon will use Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne’s for at least five launches.

Also under the deal, Virgin Orbit will take an equity stake in the company, and will appoint a company representative to Horizon’s board of directors.

“With this agreement with Horizon we continue to turn vision into reality for our customers looking to better build out their businesses and serve life here on Earth,” said Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart. “With systems already known to help combat everything from illegal fishing to smuggling and trafficking, we are excited to partner with Horizon Technologies as we further our mission of opening space for good.”

“We are thrilled to have to have Virgin Orbit join us as an investor and partner. Our plan to be the world’s leading provider of maritime intelligence provides synergy with Virgin Orbit’s broader space solutions strategy,” said Horizon CEO John Beckner. “As a UK SME, with strong support from the UK Government and, in particular, the Royal Navy as our lead customer, this agreement aligns perfectly with both companies’ goals for the future, and for the benefit for the planet.”

Related News

Alexia Hatzimichalis (Photo: Watson Farley & Williams)

WFW Announces New Athens Office Head

 Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

 Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 Find the 2021 MarTID report here: http://scholar.wmu.se/martid/

Maritime Training Insights – MarTID 2021 Report Available

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Mate - UnCruise Adventures

● Seattle, Washington, United States

Eto on Bulk Carrier

● Ukraine

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Dhaka, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Marine Service Engineer
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int