28902 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 7, 2021

New Maritime Equipment Supplier Nordic Fender Opens for Business

(Photo: Nordic Fender)

(Photo: Nordic Fender)

Norwegian company Fonna Vekst announced it has formed a new maritime equipment supplier called Nordic Fender.

The Husnes-headquartered firm offers products in ship and port fendering as well as equipment for transferring liquid cargo between ships, including hoses, couplings, ropes and chains to customers worldwide.

Åsmund Lilleaas has been hired as sales director to run the business.

Nordic Fenders main product line, the pneumatic fender series, is in full compliance with the ISO 17357-1:2014 standard.

In addition to the office in Norway, Nordic Fender said it will soon open offices in strategic locations abroad and team up with agents and partners worldwide.

Åsmund Lilleaas (Photo: Nordic Fender)

Related News

Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

 © Shenzen Photo Lab / Adobe Stock

Exploring All Too Real Maritime Risks

 Sofar Ocean’s free drifting Spotter buoy in open ocean water. © Sofar Ocean

The Forecast for Weather-Spotting Technology

 © ChrisLonsberryMedia / Adobe Stock

MN100 Application Deadline is Sept 1. Apply Now

 Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Requirement for Lifeboat Technician

● Vasai, Mumbai, India

American Waterways Operators: Director of Safety and Environmental Stewardship

Deputy - DPA / CSO

● Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Power Plant Operator 2

● Storrs, CT, United States

Marine Electrician

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int