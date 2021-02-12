28834 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Maritime Digitalization: Kongsberg Digital, Nautilus Labs Enter Partnership

Image courtesy Kongsberg

Kongsberg Digital and Nautilus Labs announced a partnership to include the Nautilus Platform fleet and voyage optimization tool in the Kognifai open ecosystem. 

The agreement will see the integration of Nautilus Platform within Kognifai, complementing the applications already in place from Kongsberg Digital and third-party developers. These include Vessel Insight, which provides a secure and dependable vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure which captures, aggregates and contextualizes all data derived from a vessel’s sensors and other assets, transferring it for storage in the cloud.

Nautilus Labs, meanwhile, puts machine-learning algorithms to work, deploying historical, real-time and predictive analytics to optimize fleet and voyage performance. Nautilus Platform recommends optimal vessel and voyage operating configurations, automatically generating insights in the form of recommendations that increase a vessel’s financial returns and improve environmental sustainability.

  • Watch Nautilus Labs CEO Matt Heider discuss digitalization in the maritime sector:




