28956 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 4, 2022

Marine Insurers Extend High-risk Area to All Russian Waters

© alexhitrov / Adobe Stock

© alexhitrov / Adobe Stock

London’s marine insurance market on Monday added all of Russia’s waters to its list of areas deemed high risk, an advisory showed.

Guidance from the Joint War Committee, which comprises syndicate members from the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA) and representatives from the London insurance company market, is watched closely and influences underwriters’ considerations over insurance premiums.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the JWC last month added Ukrainian and Russian waters around the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to its high-risk areas, as well as waters close to Romania and Georgia.

Russia's maritime sector is grappling with the winding down of services including ship certification by leading foreign providers - vital for accessing ports and securing insurance - shipping companies pulling out and ship engine makers suspending training on their equipment due to the imposition of Western sanctions on Moscow. 

The inclusion of Russian waters by the JWC is expected to add to the cost pressures on shipping with Russia, including on grains exports.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jonathan Saul Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)

Related News

While ocean-based carbon dioxide removal can take a multitude of forms, there are at least six prominent methods (represented here) considered in the recently released NASEM report. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, illustration by Natalie Renier

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) ... To Clear the Air, Look Beneath the Waves

Smiths Detection Inks Deal to Secure Two Japanese Ports

 MS Nordnorge in Hjørundfjorden in Norway. Photo: Fabrice Milochau / Hurtigruten Norway

Hurtigruten Plans First Emissions Free Ship by 2030

 Copyright osabee/AdobeStock

VIDEO: "Things are about to change in a big way" for U.S. Offshore Wind

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Master (Unlimited)

● Lake Michigan Carferry

1st ETO

● N/A

Urgently required following ranks for Supramax bulker (33000 GRT).

● Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

GENERAL MANAGER

● USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int