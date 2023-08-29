Subscribe
Search

The Marcura Group Acquires ShipServ

August 29, 2023

Henrik Hyldahn (left), CEO of ShipServ and Jens Poulsen, Marcura Group CEO. Image courtesy ShipServ
Henrik Hyldahn (left), CEO of ShipServ and Jens Poulsen, Marcura Group CEO. Image courtesy ShipServ

The Marcura Group signed a definitive agreement to acquire ShipServ, a maritime online procurement platform and marketplace. 

ShipServ’s 126 employees will come together with Marcura’s 850 to serve a combined customer base of 800 maritime customers and a network of 47,000 maritime suppliers globally. ShipServ will continue to operate as a separate company, maintaining its own brand identity.

The acquisition has been overseen by Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with over $8.9 billion of capital under management, that made a growth equity investment in Marcura in August 2022.

People & Company News Mergers & Acquisitions Jobs news

Related Logistics News

Dr. Edmund Hughes. Photo courtesy IBIA/IMO

IBIA Appoints Dr. Edmund Hughes as Its New IMO...
Source: Evergreen Marine

Taiwan's First Automated Container Terminal Inaugurated
Copyright AytugAskin/AdobeStock

MarTID: Take the 2023 Survey on Maritime Training...
Michael Day (Photo: PhilaPort)

PhilaPort Names New Director of Engineering
Source: Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

Shanghai Plans 5G Roll-Out for Marine Economy
© Ralf / Adobe Stock

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals and Samskip to Launch Shore...

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First

Savage Takes the CTO Seat at Silverstream

Savage Takes the CTO Seat at Silverstream

The Marcura Group Acquires ShipServ

The Marcura Group Acquires ShipServ

Kwinana Green Hydrogen Hub Concept Study Complete

Kwinana Green Hydrogen Hub Concept Study Complete

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News