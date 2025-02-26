Subscribe
Marcura Acquires HubSE

February 26, 2025

Henrik Hyldahn, Group CEO, Marcura Image Courtesy Macura
Marcura has acquired HubSE, a UK-based pioneer in the automation of oil and chemical tanker demurrage claims. 

HubSE's specialized oil and chemical tanker expertise will be integrated into Marcura Claims (formerly ClaimsHub). Their combined capabilities will deliver a comprehensive claims management experience with fully managed and self-service solutions.

“Managing demurrage claims has often meant juggling different tools, processes, and providers depending on the cargo,” said Henrik Hyldahn, Group CEO of Marcura. “Bringing HubSE into the Marcura ecosystem changes that. For the first time, shipowners and charterers have a solution covering all major commodity types. This is about giving them confidence that the claims process is not something they will have to worry about, no matter the variables in play.”

Founded in 2009, HubSE has earned recognition for mastering the complexities of tanker demurrage, where contract intricacy and cargo variability make claims particularly challenging. Their technology is widely recognized as the gold standard for efficient cost recovery in this specialized sector.

Tim Bridges, Co-Founder of HubSE, added: "Joining Marcura marks the next evolution for HubSE's technology. Our customers will see benefits we could only have imagined before."

The acquisition of HubSE follows Marcura’s recently announced brand evolution and reinforces its vision of a more connected maritime industry that supports smooth, sustainable, and profitable global trade. At the core of this vision is the seamless integration of data, automation, and AI-driven insights across Marcura’s solutions, helping customers work smarter, act faster, and stay ahead in a complex regulatory landscape.

Technology Company Aquisition

