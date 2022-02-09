MARAD Seeks Port Microgrid Demonstration Projects

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) has an open request for proposals (RFP) that demonstrate microgrids for marine terminal operations. Closing bid date is February 16. Total funding could equal $1.5 million. This is a cost sharing effort. MARAD’s share tops at 50% of total project cost.

This effort builds on MARAD’s Maritime Environmental and Technical Assistance Program which partners on projects to investigate, test, and demonstrate the use of alternative fuels and technologies to reduce air emissions from vessels, ports, and marine terminal operations. The Notice writes that “recently, MARAD has begun to explore broader decarbonization efforts within the maritime sector that could support multiple-use operations at the vessel/terminal nexus.”

This demonstration should: (1) be powered by energy sources that would reduce overall criteria pollutant and carbon emissions at the port and (2) be designed to operate independently of the local power grid to provide an uninterrupted power supply. MARAD does not want case studies. Any funded project must be a demonstrable microgrid project at a port or terminal.

Collaborative partnerships are encouraged.

Proposals must provide sufficient, verifiable, and detailed data that describes:

Port/terminal operation(s) that the microgrid will support; Information on the microgrid technology including the type of technology to be demonstrated, design & operational characteristics, expected durability and reliability of the system, and how it will be integrated into existing port operations; Energy source(s) for the microgrid including refueling requirements/characteristics, as applicable (or if batteries are proposed, the battery charging system); Proposed reduction in criteria pollutants and/or carbon emissions; and, Proposed metrics to measure system efficacy (pre- and post-installation).

As noted, deadline is February 16. Notice ID (on SAM.gov) is 693JF722R000004. Primary Contact: Kelly B. Mitchell-Carroll, k.mitchell-carroll@dot.gov. Secondary Point of Contact: Donald E. Coonan, don.coonan@dot.gov.