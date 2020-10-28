Maracke Takes the Helm at German Shipyard FSG

On November 2, 2020, Philipp Maracke takes over the management of the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) as CEO.

The management of the shipyard acquired by Tennor in September will go to an experience expert who has held various management positions in the maritime industry. Most recently, Maracke was a member of the management of German Naval Yards Kiel where the 40-year-old has built up extensive expertise in the naval shipbuilding sector. Another of his core competences lies in purchasing.

“In the course of its long history, the FSG has repeatedly proven itself to be a pioneer in innovative shipbuilding and thus possesses great technical know-how,” Maracke said. “I want to build on this foundation and, together with the strong, motivated team, create something new.”

An important first step will be to analyze which ship types will allow the shipyard to operate economically successful on the market.

“We are pleased to have found in Philipp Maracke a competent expert for the FSG, someone who is very well networked in the industry. This is an important building block for shaping the future of the shipyard,” said Stefan Kindler, member of the management board of Tennor Holding.