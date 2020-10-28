28805 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 28, 2020

Maracke Takes the Helm at German Shipyard FSG

Philipp Maracke takes over the management of the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) as CEO. Photo Courtesy FSG

Philipp Maracke takes over the management of the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) as CEO. Photo Courtesy FSG

On November 2, 2020, Philipp Maracke takes over the management of the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) as CEO.

The management of the shipyard acquired by Tennor in September will go to an experience expert who has held various management positions in the maritime industry. Most recently, Maracke was a member of the management of German Naval Yards Kiel where the 40-year-old has built up extensive expertise in the naval shipbuilding sector. Another of his core competences lies in purchasing.

“In the course of its long history, the FSG has repeatedly proven itself to be a pioneer in innovative shipbuilding and thus possesses great technical know-how,” Maracke said. “I want to build on this foundation and, together with the strong, motivated team, create something new.” 

An important first step will be to analyze which ship types will allow the shipyard to operate economically successful on the market.

“We are pleased to have found in Philipp Maracke a competent expert for the FSG, someone who is very well networked in the industry. This is an important building block for shaping the future of the shipyard,” said Stefan Kindler, member of the management board of Tennor Holding.

Related News

Costa Smeralda loads LNG fuel from the bunkering vessel Coral Methane in the port of La Spezia. (Photo: Costa Cruises)

Costa Cruises Completes Italy's First LNG Bunkering

 Pic: Hyundai Merchant Marine

HMM Joins “Getting to Zero Coalition”

 © Sebastian / Adobe Stock

DP World Expects 'Relatively Stable' 2020 Financial Performance

 Pic: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

GloFouling Crosses 12 Lead Partnerships

 Image Courtesy Ports of Indiana

MarAd Awards $4m to Ports of Indiana

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int