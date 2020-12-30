28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 30, 2020

Mammoth Cranes enroute to Port of Oakland

Giant container cranes are en route to Port of Oakland. Photo courtesy Port of Oakland

A set of three towering new cranes are coming to the Port of Oakland to handle the ever larger ships calling the seaport, an investment by Stevedoring Services of America (SSA) for its marine terminal at Oakland (Oakland International Container Terminal - OICT). 

SSA ordered the cranes from Shanghai-based ZPMC, and they are expected to arrive at the end of this month.

According to SSA, its new cranes would have a lift height of 174 feet above the dock, able to reach 225 feet across a ship’s deck. When the crane booms are in the raised position, they will rise more than 400 feet above the wharf. SSA operates 10 cranes at Oakland International Container Terminal. The Port said it would remove three older cranes from the terminal when the new ones arrive.

