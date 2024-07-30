Subscribe
Search

Mammoet Selected as Exclusive Heavy-Lift Supplier to UK’s Largest Freeport Teesworks

July 30, 2024

(Credit: Mammoet)
(Credit: Mammoet)

Heavy lift and transport services firm Mammoet has entered into agreement to become the exclusive contractor for the provision of heavy lift and transport services at Steel River Quay, which lies at the heart of the Teesworks industrial zone in Teesside.

Teesworks is a 2,600-acre site, located on the banks of the River Tees in the Northeast of England, and is central to the Teesside Freeport – the largest freeport in the UK.

Steel River Quay will help to serve the UK’s fast-growing offshore wind energy market, according to Mammoet.

The contract covers the supply of specialist field personnel, mobile cranes, crawler cranes and SPMT trailers over a five-year period.

It will also see Mammoet work closely with the Teesworks Skills Academy to train and upskill the local workforce through access to its in-house skills and training school, the Mammoet Academy.

“This is an exciting partnership developed with the aim of supporting growth in the Teesside area and is underpinned by a set of common goals: to drive investment, long-term job creation and delivering operational excellence. We look forward to achieving these joint goals together with Steel River Quay and their various clients for years to come,” said Mark Sadler, Managing Director at Mammoet.

Ports Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure Heavy Lifting

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Forth Ports)

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth
© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Port San Luis Harbor District Eyes Offshore Wind Prize in...
Maj. Gen William H. "Butch" Graham Jr. (Photo: USACE)

US Army Corps of Engineers Names New Chief
© Richard Cff / Adobe Stock

Russian Attack Damages Ukrainian Port
(Image: Hanseatic Energy Hub)

Construction of Germany's First Land-based LNG Terminal...
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of LA Issues RFP for Cruise Terminal Development &...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Nhava Sheva Terminals Powered with 11 MW Green Energy

Nhava Sheva Terminals Powered with 11 MW Green Energy

Panama Canal to Increase Transit Slots as Droughts Ease

Panama Canal to Increase Transit Slots as Droughts Ease

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility in Texas

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility in Texas

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Indonesia court prisons ex-Garuda chief over brand-new graft case
JetBlue to buy sustainable jet fuel for use at New York airport
Singapore Airlines reports 38% fall in Q1 profit as fuel expenses weigh