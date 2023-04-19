Maintenance Dredging at the Port of Weipa to Begin in May

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) will soon begin maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa. NQBP Acting Chief Executive Officer Belinda Kenny said the dredge vessel TSHD Brisbane is due to begin work from early May 2023.

“Maintenance dredging works are an integral part of port operations,” Kenny said. “In the same way we maintain roads and rail lines for freight transport, we need to look after our port infrastructure to keep trade flowing. Regular maintenance dredging ensures efficient, navigable shipping depths for our port users.”

Dredging operations are expected to start in early May and take up to seven weeks to complete, Kenny added.

“The Brisbane and its support vessels have restricted maneuvering capability. We urge people on the water to pay close attention to displayed warning flags and lights,” Kenny said.

The maintenance dredging will be conducted in line with all approvals and permits, including a range of strict environmental conditions, NQBP said. Environmental monitoring and management measures will also be implemented throughout the campaign to minimize the risk of any potential impacts on the marine environment.

Dredging will also be completed at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto.