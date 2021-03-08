Mahindra Logistics Names Anish Shah as Chairman

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL), a provider of logistics and people transport services, announced the appointment of Dr. Anish Shah as the chairman of the board, effective April 2. Dr. Shah will join the company's board of directors on the same date. He is the deputy managing director and group CFO of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Limited. He is designated to take over as the managing director and CEO of M&M Limited from April 2.

VS Parthasarathy, president - Mobility Services Sector and member of the Mahindra Group executive board, has decided to leave the Mahindra Group to pursue personal interests. He will resign from the MLL board with effect from April 2.

MLL, part of the Mobility Services Sector of the Mahindra Group, is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility (people transport solutions).