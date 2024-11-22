Subscribe
Search

SCA, Maersk ink Management Training Center pact

November 22, 2024

The SCAA / Maersk Signing Ceremony (c) Maersk Training
The SCAA / Maersk Signing Ceremony (c) Maersk Training

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and Maersk Training (MT) have entered into a landmark agreement to establish a Centre of Excellence focused on leadership and crisis management training for SCA employees. The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by senior representatives from both organizations.

The contract was formalized by Yasser El Sheshengy, Director of the Communication & Information Systems Department at the Suez Canal Authority; Vijay Rangachari, Head of Growth and Strategic Projects at Maersk Training; and Omar Gharbo, Managing Director of Maersk Shipping Agency in Egypt and Lebanon at A.P. Møller - Maersk. The signing was witnessed by David Skov, CEO of Maersk Training, and Hany El Nady, Chief Group Representative for A.P. Møller-Maersk in the Middle East and North Africa.

Under this agreement, Maersk Training will deliver global training programs focusing on leadership and crisis management. The collaboration also includes the introduction of a 'Train the Trainer' concept, fostering continuous skill development and embedding a sustainable learning culture within the SCA.

His Excellency Admiral Osama Rabie expressed his pride in the long-standing cooperation and partnership between SCA and APMM, which has resulted in many joint successes. He emphasised the continuation of further cooperation to include new areas of work, most notably training for upskilling through the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in leadership and crisis management.

H.E. Adm. Osama Rabie further stated, "We aim to prepare a distinguished generation of human cadres in all SCA sectors to face any challenges."

David Skov, CEO of Maersk Training, highlighted the significance of the initiative, saying: “At Maersk Training, we look forward to enhancing our joint cooperation by launching specialised global training programmes in 2025. This will contribute to achieving shared goals in developing the human skills of SCA employees and building a bright, sustainable future for all.”

Hany El Nady, Chief Group Representative for APMM in MENA, emphasised the shared vision between SCA and A.P. Møller-Maersk, stating: “SCA and APMM have decades of successful strategic partnerships that will continue for further decades, which is a reflection of the compatibility of visions and future strategic plans that always aim to explore new frameworks for cooperation in all areas of shipping, maritime transport, supply chains, finance, and all maritime and logistics services, in order to achieve new added value and mutual gains.”

Vijay Rangachari, Head of Growth and Strategic Projects at Maersk Training, added: “This initiative aligns with similar 'Centre of Excellence' programmes worldwide. We look forward to contributing to and learning from this close collaboration.”

This agreement reinforces the long-standing relationship between SCA and A.P. Møller-Maersk, showcasing a shared commitment to workforce development, operational excellence, and innovation in the maritime industry.

Legal Ports Education/Training Government Update Education & Training

Related Logistics News

AAPA Welcomes 2024-2025 Leadership
Gulf of Aden (c) lesniewski / Adobestock

UKMTO: Vessel off Yemeni Coast Reports Missile Splash
Iran coastline (c) Peter Hermes Furian / Adobestock

EU Ramps Up Iranian Shipping Sanctions
Le Havre Box Quay (c) Sissoupitch / Adobestock

Three Industrial Projects for Le Havre Announced
South China Sea (c) Peter Hermes Furian / Adobestock

Philippines Confident in US Support under Trump
Iran Oil Terminal CREDIT Adobestock Chatchanan

Analysts: Trump Hardening Iran Policy Might Not Stem Flow...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

ENTEK wins $1.3 billion US Loan for EV Battery Plant

ENTEK wins $1.3 billion US Loan for EV Battery Plant

Driving You Nuts: Warning Issued on Biofuel with Cashew Nutshell Blend

Driving You Nuts: Warning Issued on Biofuel with Cashew Nutshell Blend

BlastOne wins Irving Paint Hall contract

BlastOne wins Irving Paint Hall contract

SCA, Maersk ink Management Training Center pact

SCA, Maersk ink Management Training Center pact

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Russia's Dec western port oil loadings might slip by 100,000 bpd, sources state
In Mali, at least seven Russian mercenaries were killed
Bomb team sent out to London's Gatwick Airport as terminal left