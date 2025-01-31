Subscribe
Maersk to launch its new ocean network

January 31, 2025

A Maersk boxship alongside in port, working cargo. (c) Maersk
On February 1, Maersk A/S (Maersk), an entity under A.P. Moller - Maersk, and Hapag-Lloyd AG (Hapag-Lloyd) launch their operational collaboration Gemini Cooperation. 

The ambition is to deliver a flexible and interconnected ocean network with industry-leading schedule reliability above 90 percent once fully phased in.

Around 340 vessels will be phased in and be a part of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s shared ocean network with the first sailings taking place on February 1, and more vessels will gradually sail on the new schedules.

“We are now ready to commence the phase-in of the new network. Over the last year, we have carefully planned this to ensure that all our customers experience a smooth transition into the new network. With its innovative design, we believe our customers will benefit from increased reliability, flexibility and more competitive products,” says Johan Sigsgaard, Chief Product Officer of Ocean at Maersk.

The transition period is expected to last until late May, with vessels phasing into the new network, and out of the expiring agreements that Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have with other carriers. June will be the first full month in which the network is fully phased in with all vessels sailing on Gemini schedules.

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s shared network covers East/West trades and will consist of 29 efficient ocean mainliner services supported by an extensive network of 28 agile, intraregional shuttle services.

On January 27, 2025, Maersk did a media briefing about the launch of the new network.

