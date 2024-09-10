Subscribe
Search

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Provide More Detail on Network Cooperation

September 10, 2024

In February 2025, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will launch their Gemini Cooperation aimed at delivering a flexible and interconnected ocean network with schedule reliability above 90% once fully phased in.

The companies unveiled the concept in January 2024 and have been working on finalizing the details of a joint ocean freight network on East-West trades. Depending on which network the cooperation will phase in, the new network will consist of either 300 or 340 vessels:

Trans-Suez Network: Approx. 300 vessels, 3.4 million TEU capacity, 57 services (27 mainliners, 30 shuttles)

Cape of Good Hope Network: Approx. 340 vessels, 3.7 million TEU capacity, 59 services (29 mainliners, 30 shuttles).

The company will announce their decision on which network to implement in October 2024.

“We are looking forward to the launch of our completely redesigned network next year, and we are happy to reconfirm that our schedule reliability target remains unchanged irrespective of which network we will phase in. We believe our collaboration will raise the bar for reliability to the benefit of our customers and set a new and very high standard in the industry,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk.

Cargo Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts
© Maren Winter / Adobe Stock

Container Shipping Rebound in Rush to Fill US Inventories
Copyright Dusan Kostic/AdobeStock

Bumper Crop of Soybeans Coming from Ukraine
Source: ICTSI

Argentina’s TecPlata is Carbon Neutral
© Stockfotos / Adobe Stock

Red Sea Crisis Impacts Oman's Salalah Port
Source: ABF

Australia Blitzes Illicit Drug Operations involving Car...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts
Fernstrum

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Provide More Detail on Network Cooperation

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Provide More Detail on Network Cooperation

US Imports Surge Amid Threat of East Coast Port Strike

US Imports Surge Amid Threat of East Coast Port Strike

CK Hutchison Plans to Raise Up to $1.5 Billion in Dollar Bonds

CK Hutchison Plans to Raise Up to $1.5 Billion in Dollar Bonds

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilities Brace for Storm Francine

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilities Brace for Storm Francine

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News