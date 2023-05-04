Subscribe
Search

Maersk Expects Recent Drop in Container Demand to Stabilize by Mid-year

May 4, 2023

© tonyv3112 / Adobe Stock
© tonyv3112 / Adobe Stock

Shipping group Maersk on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings above expectations and maintained its 2023 profit guidance as it expects a recent drop in demand for container shipments to stabilize around mid-year.

Maersk, which transports goods for retailers and consumer companies such as Walmart, Nike and Unilever, said the number of containers it loaded onto ships between January and March fell by 9% from a year earlier, while freight rates fell by 37% on average.

"We delivered a solid financial performance in a challenging market with lower demand caused by continued destocking," Chief Executive Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

The company saw record profits last year as a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-related logjams at ports boosted freight rates.

But freight rates have since tumbled amid a global economic downturn and as pandemic-fuelled import bubbles deflate in the United States and other major consuming countries.

The company said it expects global demand for shipping containers by sea to fall by as much as 2.5% as a build-up in inventories is unwound.

"Visibility remains low for the remainder of the year and moving through this market normalization, we remain focused on proactively managing costs," Clerc said, adding that the January to March period is expected to be the best quarter of the year.

Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shippers with a market share of around 17%, kept its forecast for the full year unchanged with earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) expected between $8 billion and $11 billion, compared with a record $36.8 billion last year.

Maersk said its 2023 guidance was based on "muted" economic growth and that the decline in container shipments will stabilize around mid-year.

EBITDA fell to $3.97 billion in the quarter from $9.08 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion in a Refinitiv poll. Revenues fell 26% to $14.21 billion.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Louise Rasmussen; editing by Terje Solsvik and Kim Coghill)

Cargo Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

Cattle on an Australian live export voyage courtesy of Lynn Simpson

Brazil Bans Live Animal Exports
© SB / Adobe Stock

Indonesia to Allow Miners to Ship Copper Concentrate until...
© allard1 / Adobe Stock

Global Freight Shows Signs of Bottoming Out
(Photo: Ports of Stockholm)

Stockholm Norvik Port Officially Inaugurated
(Photo: Valenciaport)

Valenciaport Calls for Tenders for East Dock Remodel
© dbvirago / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Offers $5.5 Billion for Bollore Logistics Unit


Trending Logistics News

Image courtesy ABS

'Hydrogen Hubs' to the Fore
Technology

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges
Ports

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Video

“Friendshoring” Impacts Container Shipping Trade Patterns

“Friendshoring” Impacts Container Shipping Trade Patterns

Logistics News

Cashman Awarded Baltimore Dredging Contract

Cashman Awarded Baltimore Dredging Contract

Maersk Expects Recent Drop in Container Demand to Stabilize by Mid-year

Maersk Expects Recent Drop in Container Demand to Stabilize by Mid-year

Australia's Exports to China Hit Record Highs

Australia's Exports to China Hit Record Highs

Australia’s Port of Newcastle Plans Clean Energy Precinct

Australia’s Port of Newcastle Plans Clean Energy Precinct

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News