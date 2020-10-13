28797 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 13, 2020

Maersk to Lay Off 2,000 in Business Shake-up

© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

The world's biggest container shipping line, Maersk, said on Tuesday demand was recovering faster than expected and lifted its earnings outlook, while also announcing plans to cut 2,000 jobs as it streamlines to cut costs.

Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, said that though cargo volumes were still down on last year they had picked up more than forecast after falling sharply at the height of the coronavirus pandemic a few months ago.

"A.P. Moller - Maersk is on track to deliver a strong Q3 with solid earnings growth across all our businesses, in particular in Ocean and Logistics & Services," Chief Executive Soren Skou said in a statement. "Volumes have rebounded faster than expected, our costs have remained well under control, freight rates have increased due to strong demand," Skou said.

Volumes in Maersk's Ocean-division declined by around 3% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, above an expected mid-single digit contraction, the company said.

The Danish company said it would cut 2,000 positions as a result of a major reorganization announced last month, where it seeks to integrate its seaborne container and in-land logistics businesses.

Maersk currently has around 80,000 employees.

Shares in Maersk were down by around 1% on Tuesday morning.

The company expects restructuring costs of around $100 million in the third quarter related to the redundancies.

Maersk said it now expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of $7.5 billion to $8.0 billion before restructuring and integration costs, up from an earlier range of $6.0 billion to $7.0 billion.

Preliminary results for the third quarter showed revenue at $9.9 billion, while EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs came in at $2.4 billion, Maersk said.


(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)

Related News

Photo: OceanAlpha

​Water Drone Christened in the Port of Hamburg

NYK Discusses Decarbonization Plan at ICEPAG 2020

 (Photo: CMA CGM)

CMA CGM Resumes Online Services After Cyber Attack

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 The 11th of HMM's 12 Megamax-24 containerships, HMM Le Havre, transits north through the Suez Canal on September 30, steering a course toward Rotterdam, ETA October 8. (Photo: HMM)

HMM's New Mega Ships Each Sailed Fully Loaded on Maiden Voyages

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

General Manager, Wilhelmsen Ship Management, USA

● Wilhelmsen Ships Service

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int