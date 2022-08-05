Maersk to Acquire Logistics Firm Martin Bencher Group

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it had agreed to buy Danish logistics company Martin Bencher Group in a deal valued at $61 million.

"Martin Bencher will be an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy, strengthening our ability to provide project logistics services to our global clients," said Maersk's Regional Managing Director in Europe, Karsten Kildahl.

Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Martin Bencher operates in 23 countries with 170 employees and specializes in moving oversized cargo.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, Maersk said.





