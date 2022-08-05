28994 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 5, 2022

Maersk to Acquire Logistics Firm Martin Bencher Group

(Photo: Martin Bencher Group)

(Photo: Martin Bencher Group)

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it had agreed to buy Danish logistics company Martin Bencher Group in a deal valued at $61 million.

"Martin Bencher will be an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy, strengthening our ability to provide project logistics services to our global clients," said Maersk's Regional Managing Director in Europe, Karsten Kildahl.

Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Martin Bencher operates in 23 countries with 170 employees and specializes in moving oversized cargo.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, Maersk said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Jason Neely)

Related News

(Image: Cavotec)

Cavotec's Vacuum Mooring System to Be Installed in Tangier

 John Beckwith (Photo: Braemar)

Braemar Names Beckwith HR Director

 (Photo: Thome Group)

Maritime Giants Launch Competition to Drive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

 Image courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX, ABS Ink JDP on Remotely Controlled Rocket Recovery Droneships

 © lazyllama / Adobe Stock

Maersk Sees Weaker Container Demand as Durable Goods Sales Dry Up

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Visiting Instructor - 1 Semester; Fall 2022 in Marine Transportation

● SUNY Maritime College ● Bronx, NY, United States

MCRO

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd Officer

● Faststream ● London, Uk
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int