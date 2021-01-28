28824 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 28, 2021

Sea Machines Promotes Bourque

Phil Bourque (Photo: Sea Machines)

Phil Bourque (Photo: Sea Machines)

Sea Machines Robotics, a developer of autonomous command and remote-helm control systems, has promoted Phil Bourque to the role of business development and sales director, U.S. Government, effective immediately.

In his new position, Bourque will primarily focus on advancing the company’s government contracts and related special projects. Bourque has relocated to the Norfolk, Va. area for the role, a move that enables Sea Machines to establish a new company foothold closer to key government customers and its strategic partner Huntington Ingalls Industries.

With more than 15 years’ experience working in the marine industry, Bourque joined the company in 2017 as director of business development. Prior to driving Sea Machines’ business, he built much of the global sales and support network for Seakeeper Inc, the leading manufacturer of marine gyrostabilizers. His work with USVs at Seakeeper inspired him to pursue the field of autonomy. Bourque has a BASc degree in international business and an MBA from the University of Redlands, in Redlands, Calif.

Sea Machines’ Michael G. Johnson, CEO and founder, said, “Among other endeavors, Phil was instrumental in securing our agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to engineer, build and demonstrate ready-to-deploy kits that enable autonomous, self-propelled operation of barges to land and replenish military aircraft. He also led the establishing of our relationship with the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, both of which are implementing and evaluating the SM300 autonomy system.”

Sea Machines’ SM Series of products, which includes both the SM200 and SM300, provides marine operators remote, task-driven, computer-guided vessel control, bringing advanced autonomy within reach for small- and large-scale operations.

In 2020, Sea Machines closed an additional $20 million in financing with significant participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services. The investment in Sea Machines marked one of the largest venture rounds for an advanced technology company serving the marine and maritime industries.

Related News

WindFloat Atlantic the world's first first semi-submersible floating wind farm, located 20km off the coast of Viana do Castelo, Portugal. Image courtesy EDP Renovables

Virtual Conference to Focus on Transatlantic Marine Renewables

 Alongside the unique Type Approval for the Digi Boiler automated dosing system, Wilhelmsen have also been certified as reportedly the first and only approved service supplier for DNV GL’s BMON+ class notation. Photo: Wilhelmsen

Wilhelmsen Gets DNV GL Type Approval for the Digi Boiler

 © sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int