Sea Machines Promotes Bourque

Sea Machines Robotics, a developer of autonomous command and remote-helm control systems, has promoted Phil Bourque to the role of business development and sales director, U.S. Government, effective immediately.

In his new position, Bourque will primarily focus on advancing the company’s government contracts and related special projects. Bourque has relocated to the Norfolk, Va. area for the role, a move that enables Sea Machines to establish a new company foothold closer to key government customers and its strategic partner Huntington Ingalls Industries.

With more than 15 years’ experience working in the marine industry, Bourque joined the company in 2017 as director of business development. Prior to driving Sea Machines’ business, he built much of the global sales and support network for Seakeeper Inc, the leading manufacturer of marine gyrostabilizers. His work with USVs at Seakeeper inspired him to pursue the field of autonomy. Bourque has a BASc degree in international business and an MBA from the University of Redlands, in Redlands, Calif.

Sea Machines’ Michael G. Johnson, CEO and founder, said, “Among other endeavors, Phil was instrumental in securing our agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to engineer, build and demonstrate ready-to-deploy kits that enable autonomous, self-propelled operation of barges to land and replenish military aircraft. He also led the establishing of our relationship with the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, both of which are implementing and evaluating the SM300 autonomy system.”

Sea Machines’ SM Series of products, which includes both the SM200 and SM300, provides marine operators remote, task-driven, computer-guided vessel control, bringing advanced autonomy within reach for small- and large-scale operations.

In 2020, Sea Machines closed an additional $20 million in financing with significant participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services. The investment in Sea Machines marked one of the largest venture rounds for an advanced technology company serving the marine and maritime industries.