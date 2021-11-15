28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, November 15, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 15, 2021

MacGregor Debuts Next-gen Electric Cargo Cranes

Next generation electric crane - installed at Nghe Tinh Port, Vietnam. Image courtesy MacGregor

MacGregor introduces the next generation of variable frequency drive (VFD) electric cranes.

To date, the company has delivered more than 500 electric cranes since 2007, with electric motor and drive system technology evolving significantly during this time. These developments have enabled the winch design, motor efficiency and cooling system to be further improved. As a result, the new generation crane is 15% more efficient than the first generation design and up to 50% more efficient compared to the traditional closed-loop hydraulic design.

According to the manufacturer, VFD benefits include:

  • Potential savings in capital expenditure through reduced generator size, smaller electric cables and no oil filling
  • Superior cargo handling efficiency due to higher speeds and precision control, reducing time in port
  • Increased operator & crew comfort though significantly reduced noise levels
  • Lower maintenance costs without the need to change oil, oil filters and hoses
  • A sustainable choice that removes the risk of oil leakage

Electric drives are available for all merchant cranes in the MacGregor portfolio, including port, bulker, container, multi-purpose and heavy lift cranes. 

In addition, all electric cranes can be connected to the OnWatch Scout condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance service, with the option to include several automation functionalities such as Auto-Drive and Auto-Tandem.

