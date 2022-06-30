CMA CGM to Lower Some French Shipping Rates to Curb Inflation

Shipping giant CMA CGM said on Thursday it would reduce container shipping rates for some common consumer products imported in France to support government steps to curb inflation.

The group will from Aug. 1 reduced shipping rates by 500 euros ($520.10) per 40-foot container for consumer products imported by retailer customers in France, CMA CGM said in a statement.





($1 = 0.9614 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)