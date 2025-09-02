Subscribe
Search

WR Logistics Appoints Marc Fischborn as Managing Director for Germany

September 2, 2025

Marc Fischborn. © WR Logistics
Marc Fischborn. © WR Logistics

WR Logistics, a provider of project logistics solutions for large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects, has appointed Marc Fischborn as Managing Director for Germany. 

Based in Germany, Mr. Fischborn will be responsible for WR Logistics’ operations across the country, leading project delivery and customer engagement across industries such as engineering, manufacturing, petrochemicals, and energy. He will focus on aligning execution with the needs of industrial clients, expanding the company’s presence across the German market, and developing strong ties with the rapidly expanding WR Logistics network. His role also includes strengthening connections between Germany and key overseas markets served by WR Logistics, including the Middle East, CIS, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Mr. Fischborn brings nearly two decades of international logistics experience, with a track record spanning operational, commercial, and leadership roles. His career includes senior positions at thyssenkrupp Uhde, Fracht AG, Antwerp Global Shipping, and DAKO Worldwide Transport, where he led the development of complex transport solutions for large-scale industrial projects.

“WR Logistics is built on precision, discipline, and operational control, which aligns closely with my approach to project logistics,” said Mr. Fischborn. “My focus will be on delivering dependable outcomes for industrial clients and strengthening Germany’s role as a key hub within WR’s global network.”

People And Company News Maritime Leadership

Related Logistics News

Source: Port of Rotterdam

Rotterdam's Offshore CO2 Pipeline Completed
© Damen Shipyards Group

Eighth Island Class Vessel Joins BC Ferries
(Credit: Vattenfall)

Vattenfall Secures Dutch Base to Support Germany’s Largest...
© Timon - stock.adobe.com

Baltic Index Up for Third Straight Session
Portos ao Cubo: event brings together more than 400 people to discuss trends and insights. © Cubo Maritime & Port

Cuba Maritime & Port Celebrates Three Years of Industry...
© Anne Skov, Chairman of Blue Water Foundation, Thomas Bek, CEO Blue Water, Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of Blue Water. © Blue Water

Blue Water Announces New CEO

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

AD Ports Group Signs Dredging Agreement to Expand Karachi Terminals Throughput

AD Ports Group Signs Dredging Agreement to Expand Karachi Terminals Throughput

IMO Secretary-General Visits Panama Maritime Authority

IMO Secretary-General Visits Panama Maritime Authority

WR Logistics Appoints Marc Fischborn as Managing Director for Germany

WR Logistics Appoints Marc Fischborn as Managing Director for Germany

Rotterdam's Offshore CO2 Pipeline Completed

Rotterdam's Offshore CO2 Pipeline Completed

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Macquarie AirFinance, Australia will add 30 Boeing 737-8s into its fleet
China's Xi urges Pakistan to improve safety for Chinese workers
Commonwealth LNG obtains the final non-FTA Export Permit for Louisiana Facility