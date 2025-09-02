WR Logistics Appoints Marc Fischborn as Managing Director for Germany

WR Logistics, a provider of project logistics solutions for large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects, has appointed Marc Fischborn as Managing Director for Germany.

Based in Germany, Mr. Fischborn will be responsible for WR Logistics’ operations across the country, leading project delivery and customer engagement across industries such as engineering, manufacturing, petrochemicals, and energy. He will focus on aligning execution with the needs of industrial clients, expanding the company’s presence across the German market, and developing strong ties with the rapidly expanding WR Logistics network. His role also includes strengthening connections between Germany and key overseas markets served by WR Logistics, including the Middle East, CIS, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Mr. Fischborn brings nearly two decades of international logistics experience, with a track record spanning operational, commercial, and leadership roles. His career includes senior positions at thyssenkrupp Uhde, Fracht AG, Antwerp Global Shipping, and DAKO Worldwide Transport, where he led the development of complex transport solutions for large-scale industrial projects.

“WR Logistics is built on precision, discipline, and operational control, which aligns closely with my approach to project logistics,” said Mr. Fischborn. “My focus will be on delivering dependable outcomes for industrial clients and strengthening Germany’s role as a key hub within WR’s global network.”