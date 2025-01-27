Subscribe
Live! ... from the PVA Maritrends 2025 Convention

January 27, 2025

PVA's Keynote Address inspires the gathered throng. Leadership is USCG VADM Wm Dean Lee's (ret) passion. It isn't hard to see why. (c) Joseph Keefe
The picturesque Savannah, GA waterfront. That's the view from across the river at Maritrends this year. In other words: the prefect venue.
The Passenger Vessel Association's annual Maritrends Convention is underway in Savannah, GA against a backdrop of melting snow (really!) and an impressive gathering of industry elite. The event never disappoints, and this year's version has something for everyone. 

It has been five years since I was fortunate enough to attend the Passenger Vessel Association's annual signature event known as Maritrends. That's five years too long. Always well attended, and a virtual "who's who" of the workboat OEM and services sector, this convention is also well represented by the myriad ferry and passenger vessel operators from around the country, and indeed, North America. Beyond this, and without a trace of exaggeration, these are some of the nicest people on the planet. Always welcoming, and never at a loss for words (or advice), the attendees, exhibitors and vessel operators alike, all come together to provide real value for anyone lucky enough to be here. Quite simply, this is my favorite trade event. Period.

Today's keynote address was given by USCG VADM Wm Dean Lee (ret.). The topic was leadership and after today's narrative, it is clear that when you talk about such things, VADM Lee is the ultimate Subject Matter Expert on such things. Drilling down to his central message, he hopes to create maritime leaders in an ever-changing world. And, if you are following along in the daily news, then that message was especially important this week.

Had there been a Coast Guard recruiting table at the dais, I'm guessing that 30 or 40 of the gathered hundreds would've signed up for basic training at Curtis Bay. Were I not pushing 67 y/o, I'd have joined them. A wonderful speech, and Lee isn't done. He'll continue his leadership training later this week. That's just one of many highlights yet to come this week in Savannah.

Maritrends is special in many ways. What I like most is that it is heavy on professional development and cutting edge solution seminars, and balanced by just the right amount of trade show floor interaction. You don't come here just to sell or buy. You come to learn. I know that's why I'm here.

Tomorrow is another day, followed by yet another. I'll be here in Savannah. Follow along as Maritrends 2025 evolves. Bravo Zulu, PVA! 

