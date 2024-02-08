Subscribe
Search

Lithuania Probes Baltic Sea Oil Spill

February 8, 2024

© Studio Barcelona / Adobe Stock
© Studio Barcelona / Adobe Stock

Lithuania said on Thursday it had been informed by a subsidiary of Polish oil refiner Orlen PKN of an oil spill in the country's waters in the Baltic Sea and had launched a probe into the incident.

Lithuania's Environmental Protection Department said in a statement the subsidiary, Orlen Lietuva, had informed it on Wednesday of a 300-litre spill near the Butinge oil import terminal in connection with the loading of a tanker.

It said an inspection by Lithuania later on Wednesday showed the spill measured nine kilometers by two kilometers with at least 1.8 tonnes of oil on the surface, and was drifting towards neighbouring Latvia's waters.

"It is likely that significantly more oil was spilled as part of the oil sank or evaporated," the department said.

It said the probe aimed to determine the full extent of pollution from the incident and its environmental impact.

Orlen PKN could not immediately be reached for comment. Orlen Lietuva declined to comment.

(Reuters - Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Gdansk, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik)

Ports Oil Spill Oil Tankers

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Kuala Linggi International Port)

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Kuala Linggi...
(Photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Granted EU Funding for Lillo Bridge...
Boudewijn Siemons ea dVincent Karremans. Photo: Kelly Alexandre, courtesy Port of Rotterdam

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric...
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Set to Open New Waterfront Park
© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Russia Eases Harsh Weather Restrictions to Boost Oil...
Source: CCS

CCS Grants AiP for Unique Cruise Terminal Design

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric Trucks

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric Trucks

Logistics News

Maersk Will Consider Possible DB Schenker Deal

Maersk Will Consider Possible DB Schenker Deal

Lithuania Probes Baltic Sea Oil Spill

Lithuania Probes Baltic Sea Oil Spill

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up 12.4% in January

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up 12.4% in January

Maersk to Spin Off Svitzer

Maersk to Spin Off Svitzer

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News